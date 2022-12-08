Suna no Utsuwa

Not Available

Eiryo Waga (Nakai Masahiro) is a well-known musician. As a composer and pianist, he has begun a rapid climb to stardom. But he must keep his terrible past a secret. "Eiryo Waga" is not his real name, but an assumed identity. One day someone who knows all about his past, Kenichi Miki (Akai Hidekazu), appears before him and refers to him by his real name, Hideo Motoura. In order to protect the fame he has obtained, Waga kills Miki. Immediately after that, Waga runs into Asami Naruse (Matsuyuki Yasuko). He manages to pull himself together and leave the scene. An investigation team is established led by two detectives Shuichiro Imanishi (Watanabe Ken) and Masaya Yoshimura (Nagai Masaru), but they have difficulty making any headway. Meanwhile, by coincidence Waga bumps into Asami again. Asami is a stage actress has her own dark past. Soon the two fall in love. But Waga is already engaged to Ayaka Tadokoro (Kyono Kotomi). It was with her father's help that Waga began his ascent to the top of the music world. It looks like Waga's ambitions are about to confront reality. However....