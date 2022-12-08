Not Available

Sunday Night Theatre was a long-running series of televised plays created by the BBC first in early 1950, and was regularly shown on Sundays until late 1959, when the last play, A Cup of Kindness, was staged. Almost all of the entire original run of 721 plays is missing from television archives; for the first three years (March 1950- February 1953), the show was aired live and never recorded, hence no episodes from the first three years survive in any form. Most of the recorded episodes (1953–59) were later wiped by the BBC, with only 23 plays still extant in the archives as of 2009