Not Available

Cheerful slacker Deano (Tammy Davis) and uptight city guy Oscar (Oliver Driver) discover they are brothers when, much to their surprise, they both inherit a holiday camp from their estranged and recently dead father, Gary Wilde. Dad had one stipulation: these two have to run the camping ground together or they lose it - they can only sell it if they both agree. It’s Dad’s way of bringing his family together, even if it’s after he’s dead.