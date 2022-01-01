Not Available

Sunset Beach was a short-running American television soap opera, first broadcast in the United States on NBC on January 6, 1997, and last airing on December 31, 1999. The show followed the loves and lives of the people living in a fictional coastal city named Sunset Beach, on the coast of California. The show was co-produced by NBC and Spelling Television. It aired in over 70 countries around the world. Sunset Beach won two Daytime Emmy Awards and was nominated another 11 times. The show also received 22 nominations for various other awards.