Despite being remarkably sunny in Los Angeles, not everyone can easily get tan. That's where Sunset Tan comes in. They are one of the most go-to tanning salons out there and celebrities agree. Along with this new show, comes a new employee, Erin. Erin grew up in a small town and isn't exactly sure if the city is where she should be, because the employees even aren't all that smart...for example the Olly twins. Sunset Tan isn't small, and their business is expanding yearly.