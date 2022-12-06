Not Available

Widowed father Sam Hayden lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, and tries to make a living for himself and the five-yr-old daughter from his late wife's previous marriage. The town disapproves of Sam's free-wheeling ways, especially his singing. Neighbor Nora functions as a sort of surrogate mother for Jill. Based on a 1973 made-for-television movie of the same name.