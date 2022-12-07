Not Available

Mike Fukanaga thought dealing with his jokester best friend, Owen Reynolds and trying to win the heart of his long time crush Amanda Mckay would be the biggest challenges in high school. Boy was he wrong. When Mike discovers that he comes from a long line of ninjas, he's ushered into the exciting world of crime-fighting, butt-kicking, and villain-battling. Mike & Owen team up as "Supah Ninjas" and begin training with Mike's grandpa a.k.a "Hologramps." Too bad it's not as easy as it sounds -- between dealing with drama at school and fighting super villains, these Supah Ninjas are in for one tough battle.