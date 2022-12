Not Available

Motorcycle racer Takuya Yamashiro gains amazing abilities from the last survivor of the planet Spider and uses them and the giant robot Leopardon to battle Professor Monster and his evil Iron Cross Army as Spider-man! Created from a deal between TOEI Company and Marvel Comics, Spider-man's origin was radically altered after sponsor Bandai demanded the addition of a giant robot. It proved popular enough that the series lasted 41 episodes and even spawned a movie.