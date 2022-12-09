Not Available

The age of enlightenment, parents and children learn together. [1] Baby's growth starts from many first time, the first time to learn to speak, the first time to learn to walk. "Super baby JOJO" is a nursery rhyme designed for 1-3-year-old babies. It is designed for 1-3-year-old babies. It attracts babies to imitate and learn from the common scenes and interesting events in their growth and life, and stimulates their language expression and exploration desire. To help children learn and understand the world at the right age, support parents to easily raise children, encourage parents to appreciate together, and accompany their children to grow up happily.