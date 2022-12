Not Available

Henry Cabot Henhouse, III, is the millionaire playboy rooster whose alter ego is Super Chicken. When crime is afoot, his sidekick Fred will whip up some "Super Sauce" (a booze gag ... ie; served in a martini glass or with a salted rim) In fact, much of the humor was for adults. Some other running gags are the Super Sauce always kicks in mid-sentence and the bad guys are usually "the world's blankiest criminal." And of course, there are the puns.