Not Available

Super Clyde, created by Greg Garcia, is a comedy about the shy comic book fanatic Clyde (Rupert Grint) who discovers his calling after he inherits millions of dollars from his eccentric uncle. Clyde, a mild mannered fast food worker, is bequeathed $100,000 per month for the rest of his life and with the help of his butler Randolph (Stephen Fry), Clyde begins his thrilling new life as a Super Hero, secretly helping strangers in need. The series hasn't been picked up by CBS, though the pilot has been made available online at Garcia's request.