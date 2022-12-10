Not Available

Xu Wei Hao and Li Zheng Yi are neighbours who share one thing in common, both men are looked down upon by their wives and children. They receive a mysterious box of chocolates one day, thinking it was a mistake by the post office, Wei Hao and Zheng Yi each took a piece of the chocolate. Zheng Yi, once a cowardly policeman, suddenly possesses superb ability in solving a crime. While Wei Hao regains the respect of his daughter by saving her when she fell from a building. Chen Kai, the ex-husband of Zheng Yi's wife, was released from jail and tries to seek forgiveness. Seeing his sincerity in turning over a new leaf, Zheng Yi took him in. He accidentally took a piece of the chocolate and discovers its super power. The trio starts to rely on the chocolate every time they needed its super power to solve problems, making them the Super Dad in their children's eyes. One day, the three fathers see their own children in danger, but there is only one piece of chocolate left.