Not Available

Super Dave: Daredevil for Hire is a DiC animated television series. In the United States, the show premiered on September 9, 1992 on FOX. The series was cancelled after its first season, but a special based on the series titled "The Super Dave Superbowl of Knowledge" aired on January 29, 1994. Super Dave Osbourne is the world's greatest daredevil. Dave was sent on a variety of outlandish missions that almost always led to disaster, but with the help of his side-kick, Fuji, Dave is ready to take on anything.