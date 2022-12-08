Junior attorney Kimmie Boubier and her two best friends Helen-Alice and Marika have had a standing date every Friday night for the last 13 years. They even have a motto for what they call "Friday Night Fun Night": "Always together! Always Inside!" However, Kimmie’s recent promotion throws a monkey wrench into the tradition. Not only is she now working with her idol, "Lady Lawyer of the Year" Felicity Vanderstone, but she meets a dashingly handsome British attorney, Richard Lovell, who invites her to his party at a trendy club. Determined to spend time with Richard and heed Felicity’s advice to network, Kimmie sets out to convince her friends to take Super Fun Night on the road.
View Full Cast >