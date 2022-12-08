Not Available

Junior attorney Kimmie Boubier and her two best friends Helen-Alice and Marika have had a standing date every Friday night for the last 13 years. They even have a motto for what they call "Friday Night Fun Night": "Always together! Always Inside!" However, Kimmie’s recent promotion throws a monkey wrench into the tradition. Not only is she now working with her idol, "Lady Lawyer of the Year" Felicity Vanderstone, but she meets a dashingly handsome British attorney, Richard Lovell, who invites her to his party at a trendy club. Determined to spend time with Richard and heed Felicity’s advice to network, Kimmie sets out to convince her friends to take Super Fun Night on the road.