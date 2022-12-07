Not Available

Filmed in five cities over a six month period, each episode pairs two indie developers together for 48 hours and challenges them to create a game based on a theme suggested by their peers. The series examines the creative process, technical skill, and friendships that form through a game jam event on a more personal and intimate level. Super Game Jam spans five episodes, each of which includes one of the five games - exploring intimate topics, abstract themes or complete madness.