Five emerging garden designers compete to showcase their show garden at the year's Bloom Garden Festival. Each designer will be assigned a mentor, who will be on hand to offer advice and guidance as they plot their designs. They will work hard to ensure our designers are creating gardens with wow factor. We follow each designer from their initial concept and design, through the reality of the construction process to the completion of their Super Garden. With just weeks to design and build a show garden, and a budget of just €5,000, it proves quite a challenge for these budding designers. After only 4 short weeks work must stop in the garden, and the Super Garden judges arrives. Each garden will be marked on Originality, Impact, Planting and Quality of Finish. The winner of Super Garden will be announced on the sixth and final episode of the series, when all the designers and judges and mentors meet in the more convivial atmosphere of Powerscourt House & Gardens.