Super Mario: The Plumber Knight Returns

The Plumber Knight Returns is a web series of the Richalvarez YouTube channel and also, according to statements made by Richard Alvarez, is the spiritual successor to Stupid Mario Brothers. The series so far is made up of one season with 10 episodes. A second season has been greenlit and is set to premiere sometime later. Mario was once a great hero until he decided to go into retirement after his brother was murdered. Now living under the name Michael Camorelli, he spends his days doing little until the crime in Ferral City rises and he is told that the Koopa killed Luigi. Realizing he must do something, Mario returns back into the spotlight after over 20 years in retirement, hunting the street gang known as the Goombas and their mysterious leader Koopa.