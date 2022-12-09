Not Available

Super Singer is a reality-based Indian singing competition in Tamil language that aired on STAR Vijay. The program seeks to discover the best singing talent in Tamil Nadu through a series of statewide auditions. The show is sponsored by the mobile service provider, Airtel. The show debuted in 2006 and has completed its three seasons,presently in fourth season. The winner of event gets a chance to sing a Tamil movie song. The show usually airs on All Weekday nights in India and is telecast worldwide through partner broadcasting networks.