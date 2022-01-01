Not Available

The much awaited third season of Vijay TV's Airtel Super Singer Junior will hit the Television screens from 17 Oct 2011. The first and the second edition of Super Singer Junior launched in the years 2007 & 2009 gained huge appreciation across the state and Junior Super Singers like Krishnamoorthy, Vignesh, Srikanth, Alka are etched in the viewers' memory even now. These children were given the greatest opportunity to meet many legendary singers like Padmabhushan Balamurali Krishna, Chitra, Usha Uthup and many more to exhibit their talent and perform on the big stage.