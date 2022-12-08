Super Snoops

Not Available

Inspector SAN CHIU TUNG (Liza Wang) left the police force because of strange case. Instead, she started her own private investigation business. TUNG accidentally encounters three pitiful young men KUNG CHAK LAM (Wong Cho Lam), CHUNG DUK LAM (Louis Yuen) and CHUI SEUI (Johnson Lee). SEUI has a super power to ‘envision the future’. As the three young men have strange abilities like walking through walls and a ‘minute good fighter’, this series will sure bring a lot of laughs. The four of them use their different abilities and disguises to investigate the cases and turn into laughing stocks in the process.