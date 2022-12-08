Not Available

``Superbike Family'' is a reality series that documents the life of professional motorcycle racer Larry Pegram and his family-based team. Pegram competes in the superbike class of the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) road racing circuit, and the series provides a behind-the-scenes look at the challenges Pegram, as the owner and manager of his team, must overcome to race at the AMA level, including factory-backed teams that have substantially more resources and manpower at their disposal.