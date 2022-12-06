SuperFriends (1980)

Not Available

Renamed Super Friends in 1980, the series changed formats again, abandoning the production of half-hour episodes and producing seven-minute shorts. Each episode of Super Friends would feature a rerun from one of the previous six years and three new shorts. These new adventures featured appearances by the core group of five Super Friends and Zan, Jayna & Gleek. There were also guest appearances from members previously depicted in Challenge of the Super Friends and the Hanna-Barbera-created hero El Dorado, who was added to the show to provide cultural diversity. This would prove to be one of the longer-lived incarnations of the series (three years).