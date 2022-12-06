SuperFriends: The Legendary Super Powers Show

Not Available

Super Friends returned to ABC on Saturday September 8, 1984 with a new thirty minute program that typically featured two 11-minute stories per episode. This incarnation featured Superman, Batman, Robin and Wonder Woman, and also the Wonder Twins and Gleek, this time teamed up with Firestorm. In addition to this core group, episodes during this season also featured some cameos by old and new Super Friends. The program lasted one season until August 31, 1985. The appeal of this version of the series at the time were the emphasis on actual villains from the comic books. Brainiac, Lex Luthor, Mirror Master, Mr Mxyzptlk, as well as Darkseid and his henchmen from Apokolips, all made appearances. Mirror Master only used pocket mirrors and larger mirrors to capture the Super Friends. He didn't use any ray guns or mirror traveling. Darkseid and his underlings were actually introduced into animated form in this series. One of the oddities of the show's opening credits is the depiction of Brainiac as he appeared in the 1970s and early 1980s even though on the episodes of this series, Brainiac's appearance was in line with the comic book's of that time period — being depicted in a more skeletal form. Another oddity was having Aquaman appear in the opening sequence but he never made an appearance throughout this run of the series. This season, and the one to follow, featured the “Super Powers” tag which was part of a marketing tie-in with a toyline of the same name produced by Kenner