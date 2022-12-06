Superhuman Animals

Not Available

Imagine if you could ‘see’ with sound, or smell your food from miles away. In this new series, biologist Patrick Aryee and physicist Helen Czerski take you beyond the limits of human perception to explore the extraordinary and surprising world of animal senses. Taking the lab into the wild, they carry out experiments and demos in the most exotic locations on Earth – revealing the extraordinary senses that allow elephants to hear thunderstorms hundreds of miles away, enable bees to communicate with scent and the bizarre deep-sea arm’s race that has forced the giant squid to evolve the largest eye on the planet – the size of a human head!