Superhuman Samurai Syber-Squad

As revealed in the first installment, "To Protect And Servo:" High school student Sam Collins is the head of a band called Team Samurai. During a recording session, Sam is zapped by a power surge and disappears only to reappear seconds later with a strange device attached to his wrist (which is at the time unremovable). Later after his friends Amp, Sydney, and Tanker leave, one of his video game programs dubbed Servo is subject to a power surge and zaps Sam again. This time, the zap pulls him into the digital world and turns him into his creation. As Servo, he roams the digital world and fights monsters called Mega-Viruses.