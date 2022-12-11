Superlative Affections

Not Available

The background of the story is Hong Kong and Macau in the 1930s and 1940s. The characters in the play include: the quackery who is eager for quick success and quick gains, and takes risks; greedy for vanity and unwilling to eat the poor; the shameless and ambitious but unwilling to endure hardship; the poor boy who works hard, hardworking and thrifty; the result is all Those who pursued the golden dream fell down on the path of fate, and only the poor boy who had endured hardships and struggled step by step could stand tall and enjoy the fruits of countless blood and sweat.