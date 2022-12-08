Not Available

Do you have what it takes to be the next Mrs. Fields, Orville Redenbacher or Chef Boyardee? Then you may be a Supermarket Superstar, Lifetime’s all-new competition series that will give every day Americans the chance to prove they have the next great product consumers will love. Hosted by Stacy Keibler, Supermarket Superstar gives undiscovered food entrepreneurs their chance to shine among the big brands in the highly competitive food industry. Almost anyone can cook a great meal, but this is the first food competition show that provides a platform for individuals that can change the way millions of Americans shop and eat.