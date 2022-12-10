Superšéf: 24 hodin do pekla a zpět

Not Available

Zdeněk Pohlreich is back in big style! In 24 hours Zdeněk gives a helping hand to restaurants that are in trouble. Will Zdeněk literary drag the restaurant from hell? TV show Superšéf comeback of Zdeňek Pohlreich in big style. During 24 hours he and his team take the restaurant into own hands to fix everything - from the kitchen to redesign of the interior. Each restaurant has its owner and staff and lives its story which Zdeněk tries to uncover, and found out the root of the problem. An important task of a demanding mission is to find out all information about the company in absolute secrecy and subsequently to get to tell found facts to the main actor. The chefs are trained in the mobile kitchen of the Superchief program and the new concept of the whole restaurant is kicked off. Whether or not the business survives after this intervention is a matter of motivation, enthusiasm and work of every individual in the restaurant. The whole team is just as strong as its weakest link.