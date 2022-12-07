Not Available

Superships offers a richly detailed guided tour of the biggest, fastest, toughest merchant ships in the world. In addition to exploring the ships' science and technology, the 12-episode, three DVD series also conveys the pure thrill of being aboard. Take the world's largest ships, from double hulled super tankers to the largest sailing boat, the greatest heavy lift vessel to the largest salvage tug and explore the incredible, revolutionary technology that places these ships at the forefront of their industries. Using state of the art 3D animation and graphics as well as in-depth close up footage we uncover the precise role and technology behind each of these Superships.