This programme follows the characters, the science, the nightmares and the huge dangers that specialist clean-up teams face while keeping the UK’s biggest structures and facilities grime-free. This is filth on a massive scale – Britain’s dirtiest tower block, foulest sewage system and biggest hoarders. In their own ways they all pose huge and complex problems – especially for the people who commit their professional lives to keeping them as clean, safe and low-risk as possible. The series also reveals how nuclear power stations are decommissioned, how cross-Channel ferries are kept clean, what it takes to clear tons of pigeon droppings from huge buildings and how clean-up teams tidy up at some of the nation’s biggest stadiums and sporting events. Narrated by beloved actor Neil Morrissey, ‘Supersize Grime’ offers a fascinating insight into the art of extreme cleaning and the true horrors of grime prevention as tidying crews from all over Britain deal with all manner of big, dirty jobs.
View Full Cast >