Not Available

In case you missed it, in early 2014, Sony and Ricky Martin invited aspiring musicians from around the world to submit their videos of original song proposals (videos with original lyrics) to compete for a chance to be included on the Official Album of the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil™ . Elijah King won the contest with his song, “Vida.” Stay tuned for more sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes action, only on Crackle. Visit www.supersong.com for more details.