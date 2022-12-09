Not Available

For the team at Kings Heavy Haulage, no job is ever too big as the 25 strong team cart awkward, colossal and abnormal loads up and down the country. Faced with the challenge of tight deadlines and firm restrictions the brand new series, Supertruckers allows us to sit cabin-side as all the drama of British haulage unfurls. The six-part show follows Bristol-based, family run business, Kings Heavy Haulage as the truckers test themselves both physically and mentally in their quest to deliver difficult loads unharmed and on time for top clients, including the Military of Defence. With tanks, cranes, ramps, airbrakes and engines the boys know their trucks from grill to exhaust and can handle anything that their monstrous machines throw at them. The series is brought to life with the lively characters who are some of the most experienced truckers in the business. The first episode sees Sully, Kev, Broomey and Sgt. Major face not only a problematic but also an extremely pricey cargo of four hefty Viking MK2 tanks that need transporting from Ashcroft to the Chivenor Military Base. With only a small window of delivery time and a lot of weight to carry the drama of trucker life is brought in to being by the larger-than-life characters in their most comfortable setting, the cab of a truck. In each of the episodes the team are confronted with challenges of logistics and logic as they negotiate weird and wonderful objects around the familiar settings of the motorways of Britain.