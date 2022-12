Not Available

AN UNPRECEDENTED SERIES EXPLORING THE HISTORY, IMPACT AND DRAMA OF AMERICA'S HIGHEST COURT. It's known as the court of last resort -- the Supreme Court -- where nine judges appointed for life make monumental decisions that govern our everyday lives, from the contents of the nation's daily newspapers to what we can do in the privacy of our own homes. With immense power and considerable mystery, the court of final appeal has helped author the history of America.