Surf & Rescue: Dewey Beach

Dewey Beach, Delaware is a great summer vacation destination for anyone looking for sun, fun, and entertainment. But it takes a skilled team to keep the streets and beaches of this town safe and secure. Take an inside look as Dewey Beach's dedicated lifeguards, rescue units and police officers gear up during the hectic July 4th weekend, when thousands of vacationers descend upon the beach looking for a good time. Thrilling and action-packed, it's ocean-side excitement at its very best.