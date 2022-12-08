Not Available

Mark Gardner is a surf-mad Kiwi Chef who cooks for the rich and famous around the world. Ben O'Donoghue is a surf-mad Aussie Chef who's worked in London's top restaurants for over 10 years. Together they take off on a Kiwi Food Surfari, cooking up a storm with the world-class produce they find like saffron, wasabi, persimmons, chillies and green-lip mussels. Plus favourites like venison, lamb, award-winning wines, trout, salmon, eel, chocolates, tuna and scallops. Plus they go trout fishing (with mixed success), gliding over the snow-covered alps, heli-surfing to the world's most isolated break, fly upside down in an acrobatic aircraft, land on a volcanic lake in a restored 1954 Seaplane plus round up a flock of reticent sheep on quad bikes. Surfing the Menu Series 4 is all the previous successful series have been, and more. This time it's in New Zealand! It's fast-paced, it's fun and with the stunning backdrop of New Zealand it's bound to cause viewers right around the world to sit up, take notice, have a laugh and come along for the ride of their lives. Join us as we visit the Southern Lakes region Central Otago, Marlborough, Wairarapa, Rotorua and Bay of Plenty, Hawke's Bay, Northlands and Mark's hometown of Gisborne. Surfing the Menu specialises in finding the unexpected. Or at the very least, the expected, but with a wicked and often larrikin twist.