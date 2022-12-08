Not Available

This remarkable fly-on-the-wall documentary series offers up-close insights into real life and death situations, going into the operating theatre to show the pioneering and high-risk work carried out by some of Ireland's leading surgeons. Surgeons looks too at the daily working lives of these commanding, wilful, highly paid, yet formidably talented people. The series also sheds light on many of the issues facing the health service today - waiting lists, public versus private practice, centers of excellence, hospital politics.