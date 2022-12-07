Not Available

Surgery School is a series for ITV1 with unique access to 10 high flying trainee surgeons as they take the first steps in their attempt to break into the ranks of the surgical elite. The series follows their personal stories and real life medical dramas over their first year in training as they try to beat the odds and prove they have what it takes to be a top surgeon. Every year two thousand young doctors apply to the London School of Surgery for training to become consultants. Our trainees are among the hundred or so chosen. Of these select few, only a quarter will stay the full course and make it to consultant level. Those who do will be in the top three per cent of students and have the chance to become a world class consultant surgeon. Surgery School provides a rare insight into the intense professional and lifestyle pressures trainees contend with in order to achieve their goal.