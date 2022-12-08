Surplus Princess

Not Available

Ha Ni is a mermaid princess in the underwater empire but she loves for the human world when she sees and falls in love with a man. She transforms into a human and follows Hyun Myung to live in a temporary house for people who are preparing for employment. The pragmatic Hyun Myung is trying to find a good-paying job to provide him with a comfortable life. But will he be distracted by Ha Ni, who has just 100 days to make Hyun Myung fall in love with her so that she can permanently remain as a human being?