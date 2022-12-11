Not Available

Survival with Ray Mears is a 3 part television series hosted by Ray Mears, as he tracks predators in their natural habitats. The series was broadcast by ITV, and was billed as the return of the Survival brand. It was followed by Wild Britain with Ray Mears. Survival consists of three, hour-long, programmes, focusing on Mears' tracking of the world's top predators. He follows the leopard in Namibia, the bear in British Columbia, and the wolf in Central Idaho. An underpinning theme is the threats faced by each species: in Idaho the crew arrives with only days to countdown before the wolf’s status as a protected species is lifted, and local farmers indicate their intention to begin hunting them; in British Columbia the impact of global warming on the salmon population is felt by the bear; and in Namibia the uneasy co-existence between leopards and local farmers is highlighted.