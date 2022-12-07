Not Available

Surviving Suburbia follows a seemingly normal couple, Keith and Anne Stever, in their life in the suburbs, complete with two children and a cooke cutter house. When new neighbors move in next door, Keith becomes distracted by their drop-dead gorgeous daughter; Henry Stever becomes enamored with the teenaged girl down the street, who just became pregnant for the second time; and Courtney Stever ives her life as the princess she believes she is. Life at the Stever's proves that it's never "just another day in suburbia."