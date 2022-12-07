Surviving the Battle

Not Available

Mankind has been fighting against his own since the beginning of time. Countless soldiers and civilians have died as anonymous pieces on the playing-board of history. The three battles depicted in this collection were either glorious victories or disastrous defeats for these cities but were written about in history books in terms of countries and commanders. Finally these stories are told here from the viewpoint of the ordinary people. Large-scale re-enactments, state-of-the-art computer animations and interviews with historians, archaeologists and medical experts bring the reality of these battles to life.