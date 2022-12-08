Not Available

Survivor's Remorse

  • Comedy
  • Sport
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Cam Calloway is a basketball phenom in his early 20’s who is suddenly thrust into the limelight after signing a multi-million dollar contract with a professional basketball team in Atlanta. Cam, along with his cousin, and confidant Reggie Vaughn move to Georgia to start Cam’s journey to success. The two confront the challenges of carrying opportunistic family members and their strong ties to the impoverished community that they come from. Cam, Reggie, and an unforgettable group of characters wrestle with the rewards and pitfalls of stardom, love, and loyalty.

Cast

Jessie UsherCam Calloway
RonReaco LeeReggie Vaughn
Teyonah ParrisMissy Vaughn
Mike EppsUncle Julius
Erica AshMary Charles 'M-Chuck' Calloway
Tichina ArnoldCassie Calloway

View Full Cast >

Images