Survivor (UK)

The reality TV show which took the US by storm finally arrived in the UK in May 2001. Sixteen contestants were marooned on the island of Pulau Tiga, for a month of scheming and bitching. Despite low ratings, ITV comissioned a second series. The second series of Survivor was set on a group of Islands off the coast of Panama. The number of contestants was reduced to only twelve, so that viewers got to know them better. The contestants were split up and put onto either North Island or South Island. The format of the game is simple - the two tribes follow a three day cycle. On the first day, they compete in a Reward Challenge - and the tribe who wins will get something to make their lives on the island a little bit easier. On the second day, they will take part in an Immunity Challenge - and the tribe who loses will be taken to Tribal Council on the third day, to vote so that someone will leave the game