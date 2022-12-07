Survivors (2008)

Not Available

Set in the present day, Survivors is a BBC drama series that focuses on the world in the aftermath of a devastating virus which wipes out most of the planet's population. Deprived of traditional 21st Century comforts - electricity; clean running water; advanced technology - the resilient group of survivors at the heart of the series face terrible and unexpected dangers. With no society, no police and no law and order, they now must struggle to find food and water under the ever present and deadly threat of other survivors.