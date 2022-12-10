Survivor's Law II

Not Available

Is everyone truly equal under the eyes of the law? When Sun Man Kwan “MK” was young, he was wrongly accused of using drugs but was successfully defended by the famous lawyer, Tsui Ching Ping “Brandon”. MK grows up to become an attorney just like his new idol and gets hired at Brandon’s law firm. There, he meets fellow attorneys Suen Lei Lei “Lily” and Cheuk Wai Ming “Vincent”. MK becomes smitten with Lily but she doesn’t return his feelings. And although he has a rocky start with Vincent, he and MK eventually become best friends. As MK and Vincent get entangled in matters of the heart and the law, can they prove that everyone gets a fair shake through the justice system?