Susan Fassbender & Kay Russell

Not Available

There was a time back in the early 80's when Susan Fassbender and her band seemed to be all over the television. Soon signed to independent record label Criminal Records after impressing their manager Alan Brown at a musical instrument shop, Susan Fassbender and Kay Russell wrote "Twilight Café" released in 1980. Two appearances on BBC Television's Top of the Pops followed in January 1981, with a band also consisting of drummer Gary Walsh and bassist Mike Close. In March 1981 they appeared on German television programme,Disco. Two other singles followed; "Stay" and "Merry-Go-Round". "Stay", the second single, was promoted by an appearance on Cheggers Plays Pop, a children's programme. Both tracks were collaborations between Fassbender and Russell. In January 1982, Fassbender & Russell appeared on another British TV show, Multi-Coloured Swap Shop, to promote "Merry-Go-Round". Apart from the fact that the songs Fassbender wrote with her songwriting partner and guitarist Kay Russell were extremely catchy pop songs that were impossible to ignore, maybe another reason that they were regulars on the box is that they always appeared to be enjoying performing.