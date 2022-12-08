Not Available

Animated series based on the bestselling book "Sushi and Beyond". Food writer Michael Booth stays in Japan with his family and eats up Japanese food! One day, Michael Booth, an English food writer picks up a book on Japanese food, and instantly falls in love with it. Wanting to experience for himself how real Japanese dishes taste, on the spur of the moment he takes his wife and 2 children on a trip to Japan. On their first evening in the country, the family heads to Shinjuku's Omoide Yokocho and tries some Yakisoba noodles, which he thinks look like soggy worms, and soon acquires a taste for them. They smacks their lips after eating some fancy Tempura, feasts on Chanko hot pot at a Sumo stable, and is blown away by crab dishes from Hokkaido. The family's gastronomic journey continues with all kinds of Japanese food and ingredients, including Sushi, Tofu, Okonomiyaki, Takoyaki, Ramen, Wasabi, Soy Sauce, Miso paste and of course, Japanese Sake!