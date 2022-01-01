Not Available

Sushi Pack is an American animated television series produced by DIC Entertainment and American Greetings, that aired on the KEWLopolis block on CBS November 3, 2007 - September 12, 2009. It featured a team of wasabi, salmon egg sushi, crab sushi, tuna sushi, and octopus sushi as they used their wits and their emotions to save the world and educated young children. The Sushi Pack team lives in a donut shop with their human friend, Ben. Despite the superhero element of the story, violence is used only as a last resort. The closing theme song of the show is a techno/rap/funk hybrid song written by Phofo, composer for the entire series. Sushi Pack was created by Studio Espinosa. Quests involve learning about the meaning of friendship, social skills, and teamwork.