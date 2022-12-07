Not Available

Suspect is a Whodunit crime mystery program on the children's television channel CBBC. Children attempt to solve trivial crimes committed at the fictional Kilcrammond House Hotel to gain admittance to the Academy of Criminal Investigation (an anagrammatic acronym of the CIA). The show is presented by Simon Grant who plays the part of the hotel manager. The show uses a fictitious crime, which the children must solve. Most crimes have managed to relate to children in some way. There have been various crimes, but are usually based upon theft. The children then attempt to solve the case. They however, know that the offender is one of four presented to them at the start. Most of these crimes are simple, and can be worked out very quickly. The children get the chance to use forensics equipment, to check fingerprints, and soil samples. They have the chance to talk to 3 of the 4 suspects, before making their final decision. Most of the time, the children are correct, and receive entry in to the ACI (Academy of Criminal Investigation)