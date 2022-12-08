Suspicion (2003)

Not Available

A happily married woman receives anonymous email claiming that her husband is having an affair with a secretary in his office. At first totally skeptical, she gradually is drawn to the malicious emails because they seem to have more than a grain of truth. Both she and her husband become entangled in a murder web, each doubting the others innocence. But, who is pulling the strings? Who is the real murderer? Was the husband really unfaithful? A cast of other characters adds depth and mystery. It has a charm of its own and keeps you guessing until the end.